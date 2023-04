UFC 287 Slow Motion Video Highlights

Relive some of the most exciting exchanges and moments from UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 this past weekend in slow motion.

UFC 287 took place at Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla., and was headlined by a middleweight championship rematch between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya. Adesanya won back the 185-pound championship by knocking out Pereira in the second round of the title match.

It’s Official. Alex Pereira announces move to light heavyweight