HOT OFF THE WIRE
Israel Adesanya UFC 287

featuredIsrael Adesanya knocks out Alex Pereira in UFC 287 main event

featuredMMA Twitter reacts to Israel Adesanya’s insane KO of Alex Pereira

featuredUFC fighters react to Jorge Masvidal announcing retirement after loss

UFC 287 results Gilbert Burns defeats Jorge Masvidal

featuredUFC 287 Results: Gilbert Burns ushers Jorge Masvidal into retirement

UFC 287 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

April 9, 2023
NoNo Comments

Following tonights UFC 287 event, the big winners, marquee names and UFC president Dana White will field questions from the media during the post-fight press conference.

For the first time in two decades the UFC octagon was in Miami, Florida where Miami-Dade Arena hosted the pay-per-view card. A middleweight championship rematch between Alex Pereira and former champion Israel Adesanya headlined the night of fights.

In the co-main event, fan favorite and Miami’s own Jorge Masvidal faced No. 5 ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns.

UFC 287 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC President Dana White discusses WWE purchase and company merger: ‘They hit a home run with Logan Paul’

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker