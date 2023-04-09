UFC 287 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Following tonights UFC 287 event, the big winners, marquee names and UFC president Dana White will field questions from the media during the post-fight press conference.

For the first time in two decades the UFC octagon was in Miami, Florida where Miami-Dade Arena hosted the pay-per-view card. A middleweight championship rematch between Alex Pereira and former champion Israel Adesanya headlined the night of fights.

In the co-main event, fan favorite and Miami’s own Jorge Masvidal faced No. 5 ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns.

UFC 287 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC President Dana White discusses WWE purchase and company merger: ‘They hit a home run with Logan Paul’