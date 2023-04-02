HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jorge Masvidal after UFC 251

featuredJorge Masvidal hints that UFC 287 could be his last fight

UFC WWE merger Dana White Vince McMahon

featuredConfirmed! UFC-WWE merger creates “$21 Billion powerhouse”

featuredDustin Poirier to make UFC analyst debut at UFC 287

Sean OMalley

featuredSean O’Malley would love to train with Conor McGregor at Big Bear

UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 Countdown Video: Full Episode

April 2, 2023
NoNo Comments

UFC 287 Countdown previews the promotion’s return to Miami as middleweight champion Alex Pereira puts his title on the line in a rematch with former king Israel Adesanya. Plus, Miami’s own Jorge Masvidal battles top five welterweight Gilbert Burns.

UFC 282 takes place on Saturday at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami Fla. and is headlined by a middleweight title bout.

Middleweight champion Alex Pereira puts his title on the line for the first time against former titleholder Israel Adesanya. Pereira defeated Adesanya late in the final round in the UFC 281 main event to capture the championship. He also holds two kickboxing wins over ‘The LastStylebender.’ Following the win over Adesanya at UFC 281, Pereira held up three fingers to signify how many times he’s beaten Adesanya in combat sports.

In the co-main event, fifth-ranked Gilbert Burns faces former title challenger and crafty veteran Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal believes that he can leapfrog the top contenders to a title fight against Champion Leon Edwards based on their past. Masvidal punched Edwards while giving a post-fight interview live on TV when Edwards interrupted and put his hands up. ‘Gamebread’ dubbed the incident ‘Thee Piece and a Coke.’

Jose Aldo Gives Profanity laden response to Conor McGregor Boxing Callout

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker