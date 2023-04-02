UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 Countdown Video: Full Episode

UFC 287 Countdown previews the promotion’s return to Miami as middleweight champion Alex Pereira puts his title on the line in a rematch with former king Israel Adesanya. Plus, Miami’s own Jorge Masvidal battles top five welterweight Gilbert Burns.

UFC 282 takes place on Saturday at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami Fla. and is headlined by a middleweight title bout.

Middleweight champion Alex Pereira puts his title on the line for the first time against former titleholder Israel Adesanya. Pereira defeated Adesanya late in the final round in the UFC 281 main event to capture the championship. He also holds two kickboxing wins over ‘The LastStylebender.’ Following the win over Adesanya at UFC 281, Pereira held up three fingers to signify how many times he’s beaten Adesanya in combat sports.

In the co-main event, fifth-ranked Gilbert Burns faces former title challenger and crafty veteran Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal believes that he can leapfrog the top contenders to a title fight against Champion Leon Edwards based on their past. Masvidal punched Edwards while giving a post-fight interview live on TV when Edwards interrupted and put his hands up. ‘Gamebread’ dubbed the incident ‘Thee Piece and a Coke.’

