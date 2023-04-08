UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 Cold Open Video

For the first time in 20 years the octagon returns to Miami, Fla., on Saturday for UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 at Miami-Dade Arena.

The fight card is headlined by a middleweight title rematch between champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Israel Adesanya. Pereira holds three wins over Adesanya in combat sports, two in kickboxing and one in MMA. Adesanya hopes the shake the nemesis on Saturday.

In the co-main event, ‘BMF’ titleholder Jorge Masvidal takes on No. 5 ranked Gilbert Burns in a welterweight bout that could shake up the 170-pound title picture.

UFC 287 Cold Open

UFC 287 Ceremonial Weigh-In Face-Offs Video