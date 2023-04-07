HOT OFF THE WIRE
Israel Adesanya UFC 287 Pre Fight Press Conference

featuredIsrael Adesanya: ‘F**k the belt, I’m coming for his head’

featuredMulti-million dollar Gamebred Boxing 4 purses revealed

featuredJorge Masvidal roasts Colby Covington’s restraining order, brain injury, and felonies | Video

Chuck Liddell

featuredChuck Liddell predicts Alex Pereira will finish Israel Adesanya inside three rounds

UFC 287 Live Weigh-In Results and Video

April 7, 2023
NoNo Comments

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 287 pay-per-view card in Miami officially weighed in on Friday morning in South Florida.

The event takes place at the Miami-Dade Arena and his headlined by a middleweight title rematch between champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Israel Adesanya.

In the co-main event, ‘BMF’ champion Jorge Masvidal takes on No. 5 ranked Gilbert Burns in a welterweight clash that could have major implications in the 170-pound division title picture. The first fighter is expected to step on the scales at 8 a.m. ET.

UFC 287 Live Weigh-in Video

UFC 287 Official Weigh-In Results

Main card

  • Alex Pereira () vs. Israel Adesanya ()
  • Gilbert Burns () vs. Jorge Masvidal ()
  • Rob Font () vs. Adrian Yanez ()
  • Kevin Holland () vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio ()
  • Raul Rosas Jr. () vs. Christian Rodriguez ()

Preliminary card

  • Kelvin Gastelum () vs. Chris Curtis ()
  • Michelle Waterson () vs. Luana Pinheiro ()
  • Gerald Meerschaert () vs. Joseph Pyfer ()
  • Chase Sherman () vs. Karl Williams ()

Early prelims

  • Cynthia Calvillo () vs. Lupita Godinez ()
  • Ignacio Bahamondes () vs. Trey Ogden ()
  • Shayilan Nuerdanbieke () vs. Steve Garcia ()
  • Jaqueline Amorim () vs. Sam Hughes ()

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker