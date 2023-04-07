UFC 287 Live Weigh-In Results and Video

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 287 pay-per-view card in Miami officially weighed in on Friday morning in South Florida.
The event takes place at the Miami-Dade Arena and his headlined by a middleweight title rematch between champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Israel Adesanya.
In the co-main event, ‘BMF’ champion Jorge Masvidal takes on No. 5 ranked Gilbert Burns in a welterweight clash that could have major implications in the 170-pound division title picture. The first fighter is expected to step on the scales at 8 a.m. ET.
UFC 287 Live Weigh-in Video
UFC 287 Official Weigh-In Results
Main card
- Alex Pereira () vs. Israel Adesanya ()
- Gilbert Burns () vs. Jorge Masvidal ()
- Rob Font () vs. Adrian Yanez ()
- Kevin Holland () vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio ()
- Raul Rosas Jr. () vs. Christian Rodriguez ()
Preliminary card
- Kelvin Gastelum () vs. Chris Curtis ()
- Michelle Waterson () vs. Luana Pinheiro ()
- Gerald Meerschaert () vs. Joseph Pyfer ()
- Chase Sherman () vs. Karl Williams ()
Early prelims
- Cynthia Calvillo () vs. Lupita Godinez ()
- Ignacio Bahamondes () vs. Trey Ogden ()
- Shayilan Nuerdanbieke () vs. Steve Garcia ()
- Jaqueline Amorim () vs. Sam Hughes ()