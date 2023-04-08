UFC 287 Live Results: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2

UFC 287 results begin at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 8, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida. Click on the fight below in the UFC 287 Live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC 287 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The fight card is headlined by a middleweight title rematch between champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Israel Adesanya. Pereira holds three wins over Adesanya in combat sports, two in kickboxing and one in MMA. Adesanya hopes the shake the nemesis on Saturday.

In the co-main event, ‘BMF’ titleholder Jorge Masvidal takes on No. 5 ranked Gilbert Burns in a welterweight bout that could shake up the 170-pound title picture.

How to Watch UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 3

Main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV

Preliminary card beings at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+/ UFC Fight Pass

Early preliminary card begins at 6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+

NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time.

UFC 287 Live Results

The UFC 286 results and live stats load here on fight day.

UFC 287 Live Results Pereira vs Adesanya 2

UFC 287 Fight Card and Official Results

Main card

Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal

Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez

Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez

Preliminary card

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joe Pyfer

Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman

Early prelims

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lupita Godinez

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden

Steve Garcia vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

Jaqueline Amorim vs. Sam Hughes

