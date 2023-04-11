UFC 287 highlights video: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

Watch the UFC 287 highlights video and recap from Saturday’s UFC 287 main event between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya. The bout was an immediate rematch of their UFC 281 showdown from last November, where Pereira took the title from Adesanya and handed him his first loss at middleweight.

UFC 287 took place on Saturday, April 8, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

