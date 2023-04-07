HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White unveils BMF belt for UFC 244

featuredJorge Masvidal willing to put ‘BMF Belt’ on the line again

featuredUFC 287 Weigh-In Results and Video: Title fight officially set

Israel Adesanya UFC 287 Pre Fight Press Conference

featuredIsrael Adesanya: ‘F**k the belt, I’m coming for his head’

featuredMulti-million dollar Gamebred Boxing 4 purses revealed

UFC 287 Embedded: Masvidal overshadows championship in home town

April 7, 2023
NoNo Comments

UFC 287 Embedded episode 5 shows once again that the spotlight in Miami is having a hard time centering on the main event. UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira is in an immediate rematch with the former champ, Israel Adesanya, but fans in Miami are locked on their hometown fighter, Jorge Masvidal.

Coming off of three consecutive losses, Masvidal needs an impressive victory over Gilbert Burns to get back in the title picture. He’s popular. He’s exciting. But Masvidal won’t get a title shot on his popularity alone. At some point, he has to win the fights that put him back in a championship tilt.

With that in mind, Masvidal is putting as much pressure on himself as is anyone else. He has even gone so far as to admit that a loss in Miami could lead to him laying down his gloves in the Octagon for the final time.

But before he calls it a career, Masvidal is soaking up the spotlight, stealing the thunder of even Adesanya, who is also one of the more charismatic characters in the UFC. The former champ is putting the same pressure on himself as is Masvidal, as he tries to win back the UFC middleweight championship that Pereira took from him.

What UFC 287 Embedded episode 5 below, and check out past episodes here: UFC 287 Embedded.

UFC 287: When, Where, What!

UFC 287 takes place on Saturday at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida, and is headlined by a middleweight championship rematch between Alex Pereira and former titleholder Israel Adesanya. Jorge Masvidal squares off with Gilbert Burns in the UFC 287 co-main event.

The UFC 287 main card also features 18-year-old phenom Raul Rosas Jr. against Christian Rodriguez.

UFC 287 Embedded, Episode 5

(Video courtesy of UFC)

Jorge Masvidal says a fight between he and ‘fun-sized’ Conor McGregor is a ‘promoter’s dream’

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker