UFC 287 Embedded: Jorge Masvidal visits Donald Trump following indictment

UFC 287 Embedded episode 4 features Jorge Masvidal making the rounds in his home town. Also, middleweight champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Israel Adesanya continue talking themselves up as fight time nears. Teenage phenom Raul Rosas Jr. arrives in Miami, ready to make a splash as he moves up to the pay-per-view main card.

Of particular note in this episode of UFC 287 embedded, Jorge Masvidal took time away from fight week to visit Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. Masvidal attended Trump’s speech on Tuesday night, just hours after the former president of the United States was indicated in New York.

Masvidal has been a longtime fan of the former president, often singing his praises. In fact, he did so in earlier episodes of UFC 287 Embedded. Gamebred quipped that he didn’t even have to sneak in, saying that he was invited to visit Trump Nation.

UFC 287 takes place on Saturday at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida, and is headlined by a middleweight championship rematch between Alex Pereira and former titleholder Israel Adesanya. Jorge Masvidal squares off with Gilbert Burns in the UFC 287 co-main event.

UFC 287 Embedded, Episode 4

(Video courtesy of UFC)

