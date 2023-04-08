HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 287 Embedded: Intensity rules on the eve of the fights

April 8, 2023
UFC 287 Embedded episode 6 goes behind the scenes and on the stage at the weigh-ins. The shadow of Jorge Masvidal has loomed large with his UFC 287 co-main event showdown with Gilbert Burns. But on the eve of the fights, the intensity between former champion Israel Adesanya and current middleweight titleholder Alex Pereira was palpable.

Even though Masvidal has been distracted by a beef with UFC 287 cardmate Kevin Holland – the two spilled into the streets of Miami on weigh-in day – he remains locked on Burns as they head to the Octagon.

What UFC 287 Embedded episode 6 below, and check out past episodes here: UFC 287 Embedded.

UFC 287 Live Results: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2

UFC 287: When, Where, What!

UFC 287 takes place on Saturday at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida, and is headlined by a middleweight championship rematch between Alex Pereira and former titleholder Israel Adesanya. Jorge Masvidal squares off with Gilbert Burns in the UFC 287 co-main event.

The UFC 287 main card also features 18-year-old phenom Raul Rosas Jr. against Christian Rodriguez.

UFC 287 Embedded, Episode 6

(Video courtesy of UFC)

