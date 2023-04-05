HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 287 Embedded, Episode 3: Jorge is the 'scary rat' against the wall

April 5, 2023
UFC 287 Embedded episode 3 features the calm before the storm. Champ Alex Pereira and former beltholder Israel Adesanya, as well as UFC 287 co-main eventers Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns, all show a tremendous amount of respect for one another as they step through their final preparations.

This is a significant event for all of the headliners. Pereira looks to prove he is the true champ, that his initial victory over Adesanya was no fluke. Likewise, Adesanya needs a win to prove the opposite, that he is still the rightful ruler of the middleweight division.

Masvidal is on a three-fight skid, looking to avoid a fourth defeat that he admits could send him into retirement. Burns, meanwhile, wants to thrust himself back into the championship mix.

UFC 287 takes place on Saturday at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida, and is headlined by a middleweight championship rematch between Alex Pereira and former titleholder Israel Adesanya.

UFC 287 Embedded, Episode 3

