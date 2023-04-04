UFC 287 Embedded, Episode 2: The intensity is picking up in Miami

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 4, 2023
NoNo Comments

In the second episode of UFC 287 Embedded, champ Alex Pereira and foe Israel Adesanya turn the intensity up as they train. Jorge Masvidal shows off his hometown. Rob Font spends time with his daughter. Gilbert Burns refines his technique.

UFC 287 takes place on Saturday at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida and is headlined by a middleweight championship rematch between Alex Pereira and former titleholder Israel Adesanya.

