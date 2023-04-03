UFC 287 Countdown Video: Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal

UFC 287 Countdown previews the co-main event matchup between Miami’s very own Jorge Masvidal who is set to battle top five welterweight contender Gilbert Burns. UFC 287 main card actions kicks off on Saturday, April 8.

Masvidal believes that he can leapfrog the top contenders to a title fight against Champion Leon Edwards based on their past. Masvidal punched Edwards while giving a post-fight interview live on TV when Edwards interrupted and put his hands up. ‘Gamebread’ dubbed the incident ‘Thee Piece and a Coke.’ They were once scheduled to fight at UFC 269 in December 2021, but Masvidal had to withdraw due to injury. A l to has happened in the division between then and now.

Anthony Pettis outboxes Roy Jones Jr. plans MMA return