UFC 287 Countdown Video: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2

UFC 287 Countdown previews the promotion’s return to Miami as middleweight champion Alex Pereira puts his title on the line in a rematch with former king Israel Adesanya. UFC 287 main card action kicks off on Saturday, April 8

Pereira defeated Adesanya late in the final round in the UFC 281 main event to capture the championship. He also holds two kickboxing wins over ‘The LastStylebender.’ Following the win over Adesanya at UFC 281, Pereira held up three fingers to signify how many times he’s beaten Adesanya in combat sports.

