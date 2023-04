UFC 287 Ceremonial Weigh-In Face-Offs Video

Following Friday’s UFC 287 Ceremonial Weigh-In, the athletes competing on Saturday’s fight card faced off with their opponents in Miami.

The event takes place at the Miami-Dade Arena and his headlined by a middleweight title rematch between champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Israel Adesanya.

In the co-main event, ‘BMF’ champion Jorge Masvidal takes on No. 5 ranked Gilbert Burns in a welterweight clash that could have major implications in the 170-pound division title picture.

Jorge Masvidal willing to put ‘BMF Belt’ on the line again