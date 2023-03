UFC 286 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Following the UFC 286 event, the big winners and marquee names will field questions from the media during the post-fight press conference at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Welterweight champion Leon Edwards defeated former titleholder Kamaru Usman in the fight card’s main event to retain the 170-pound championship.

