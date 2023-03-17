The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 286 fight card at the O2 Arena in London, England officially weighed in on Friday morning.
The event is headlined by a welterweight championship trilogy bout between champion Leon Edwards and former titleholder Kamaru Usman.
UFC 286 Official Weigh-in Results
Main card
- Leon Edwards (170) vs. Kamaru Usman (170)
- Justin Gaethje (156) vs. Rafael Fiziev (156)
- Gunnar Nelson (170) vs. Bryan Barberena (171)
- Jennifer Maia (125) vs. Casey O’Neill (125)
- Marvin Vettori (185.5) vs. Roman Dolidze (186)
Preliminary card
- Jack Shore (146) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (146)
- Chris Duncan (156) vs. Omar Morales (156)
- Sam Patterson (155.5) vs. Yanal Ashmoz (155)
- Muhammad Mokaev (126) vs. Jafel Filho (125.5)
Early preliminary card
- Lerone Murphy (145.5) vs. Gabriel Santos (145.5)
- Christian Leroy Duncan (185.5) vs. Dusko Todorovic (186)
- Malcolm Gordon (129.5)* vs. Jake Hadley (126)
- Joanne Wood (126) vs. Luana Carolina (126)
- Jai Herbert (156) vs. Ludovit Klein (156)
- Juliana Miller (125.5) vs. Veronica Macedo (125.5)
- Colby Covington (170) – Main Event Backup Fighter
* missed weight