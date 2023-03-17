HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 17, 2023
The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 286 fight card at the O2 Arena in London, England officially weighed in on Friday morning.

The event is headlined by a welterweight championship trilogy bout between champion Leon Edwards and former titleholder Kamaru Usman.

UFC 286 Official Weigh-in Results

Main card

  • Leon Edwards (170) vs. Kamaru Usman (170)
  • Justin Gaethje (156) vs. Rafael Fiziev (156)
  • Gunnar Nelson (170) vs. Bryan Barberena (171)
  • Jennifer Maia (125) vs. Casey O’Neill (125)
  • Marvin Vettori (185.5) vs. Roman Dolidze (186)

Preliminary card

  • Jack Shore (146) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (146)
  • Chris Duncan (156) vs. Omar Morales (156)
  • Sam Patterson (155.5) vs. Yanal Ashmoz (155)
  • Muhammad Mokaev (126) vs. Jafel Filho (125.5)

Early preliminary card

  • Lerone Murphy (145.5) vs. Gabriel Santos (145.5)
  • Christian Leroy Duncan (185.5) vs. Dusko Todorovic (186)
  • Malcolm Gordon (129.5)* vs. Jake Hadley (126)
  • Joanne Wood (126) vs. Luana Carolina (126)
  • Jai Herbert (156) vs. Ludovit Klein (156)
  • Juliana Miller (125.5) vs. Veronica Macedo (125.5)
  • Colby Covington (170) – Main Event Backup Fighter

* missed weight

