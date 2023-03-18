UFC 286 Live Results: Edwards vs. Usman 3

UFC 286 results begin at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 18, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the O2 Arena in London, England. Click on the fight below in the UFC 286 Live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC 286 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

UFC 286 is headlined by a welterweight trilogy bout between champion Leon Edwards and former titleholder Kamaru Usman.

How to Watch UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3

Main card begins at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV

Preliminary card beings at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+/ UFC Fight Pass

Early preliminary card begins at 1 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+

UFC 286 Fight Card and Official Results

Main card

Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman – Edwards’ UFC welterweight title

Justin Gaethje defeated Rafael Fiziev via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

Gunnar Nelson defeated Bryan Barabarena via submission (armbar), Round 1 – 4:51

Jennifer Maia defeated Casey O’Neill via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Marvin Vettori defeated Roman Dolidze via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Preliminary card

Jack Shore defeated Makwan Amirkhani via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 2 – 4:27

Chris Duncan defeated Omar Morales via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Yanal Ashmoz defeated Sam Patterson via KO, Round 1 – 1:15

Muhammad Mokaev defeated Jafel Filho via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 3 – 4:32

Early preliminary card