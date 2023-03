UFC 286 highlights video: Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman

Watch the UFC 286 highlights video and recap from Saturday’s UFC 286 main event between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman.

UFC 286 took place on Saturday, March 18, at the O2 Arena in London, England.

UFC 286 Highlights Video: Justin Gaethje vs Raphael Fiziev

