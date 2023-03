UFC 286 Embedded, Episode 2: ‘I can’t wait to serve some humble pie’

On the second episode of UFC 286 Embedded, champion Leon Edwards enjoys the home turf advantage. Marvin Vettori arrives early to adapt. Rafael Fiziev expects to entertain. Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje study tape before they train.

UFC 286 takes place at the O2 Arena in London and is headlined by a welterweight championship trilogy bout between champion Leon Edwards and former titleholder Kamaru Usman.

