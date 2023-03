UFC 286 Embedded, Episode 1: Leon Edwards trains with confidence

On the first episode of UFC 286 Embedded, champ Leon Edwards trains with a new confidence. Rafael Fiziev sightsees in the cold. Teammates Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje debate fashion before heading back to work in the gym. UFC 286 is on Saturday, March 18.

UFC 286 takes place at the O2 Arena in London and is headlined by a welterweight championship trilogy bout between champion Leon Edwards and former titleholder Kamaru Usman.

