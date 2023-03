UFC 286 Countdown: Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3

UFC 286 Countdown previews a rematch between longtime foes as welterweight king Leon Edwards looks to defend his title against former champion Kamaru Usman.

Usman defeated Edwards in their first meeting back in 2015 by unanimous decision. In the rematch, at UFC 278, Edwards connected with a head kick late in the final round to secure a come-from-behind win and capture the 170-pound championship. The trilogy is on Saturday.