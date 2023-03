UFC 286 Countdown: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

UFC 286 Countdown previews the co-main event matchup between knockout artists Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev as they collide in a lightweight bout.

UFC 286 takes place at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday and is headlined by a welterweight championship trilogy bout between titleholder Leon Edwards and former champion Kamaru Usman.

