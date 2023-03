UFC 286 Countdown: Edwards vs. Usman 3 Full Episode

UFC 286 Countdown previews a rematch between longtime foes as welterweight king Leon Edwards looks to defend his title against former champion Kamaru Usman. Plus, knockout artists Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev collide in a lightweight bout.

UFC Fight Night Highlights Video: Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili