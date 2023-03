UFC 285: Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso Weighing In | VIDEO

Women’s flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko puts her title on the line against the 10-year streaking veteran Alexa Grasso in the UFC 285 co-main event.

See how the ladies looked on the scales during the UFC 285 Official Weigh-in on Friday morning in Las Vegas. Both women tipped the scales at 124.5 pounds.

