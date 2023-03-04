UFC 285 Live Results: Jones vs. Gane

UFC 285 results begin at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, March 4, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Click on the fight below in the UFC 285 Live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC 285 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The event features two world title bouts. In the main event, Jon Jones returns after three years to take on Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight championship. In the co-main event, women’s flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko puts her title on the line against Alexa Grasso.

How to Watch UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane

Main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV

Preliminary card beings at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Early preliminary card begins at 5:30 ET on UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+

NOTE: Stats are updated in real time.

UFC 285 Live Results

Main card

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane – vacant UFC heavyweight title

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso – Shevchenko’s UFC women’s flyweight title

Shavkat Rakhmonov defeated Geoff Neal via submission (standing rear-naked choke), Round 3 – 4:17

Mateusz Gamrot defeated Jalin Turner via split decision (29-28, 30-27, 28-29)

Bo Nickal defeated Jamie Pickett via submission (arm triangle), Round 1 – 2:54

Preliminary card

Cody Garbrandt defeated Trevin Jones via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Dricus du Plessis defeated Derek Brunson via TKO (corner throws in towel) – Round 2, 4:59

Amanda Ribas defeated Viviane Araújo via unanimous decision (29-27, 30-26, 30-27)

Marc-Andre Barriault defeated Julian Marquez via TKO, Round 2, 4:12

Early prelims