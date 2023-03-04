UFC 285 Live Results: Jones vs. Gane

HOT OFF THE WIRE

UFC 285 Live Results

March 4, 2023
UFC 285 results begin at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, March 4, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Click on the fight below in the UFC 285 Live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC 285 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The event features two world title bouts. In the main event, Jon Jones returns after three years to take on Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight championship. In the co-main event, women’s flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko puts her title on the line against Alexa Grasso.

How to Watch UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane

  • Main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV
  • Preliminary card beings at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+
  • Early preliminary card begins at 5:30 ET on UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+

UFC 285 Live Results

The UFC 285 results and live stats load here on fight day.

UFC 285 Jones vs Gane Live Results

UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane Fight Card and Live Results

Main card

  • Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane – vacant UFC heavyweight title
  • Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso – Shevchenko’s UFC women’s flyweight title
  • Shavkat Rakhmonov defeated Geoff Neal via submission (standing rear-naked choke), Round 3 – 4:17
  • Mateusz Gamrot defeated Jalin Turner via split decision (29-28, 30-27, 28-29)
  • Bo Nickal defeated Jamie Pickett via submission (arm triangle), Round 1 – 2:54

Preliminary card

  • Cody Garbrandt defeated Trevin Jones via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Dricus du Plessis defeated Derek Brunson via TKO (corner throws in towel) – Round 2, 4:59
  • Amanda Ribas defeated Viviane Araújo via unanimous decision (29-27, 30-26, 30-27)
  • Marc-Andre Barriault defeated Julian Marquez via TKO, Round 2, 4:12

Early prelims

  • Ian Machado Garry defeated Song Kenan via TKO, Round 3 – 4:22
  • Cameron Saaiman defeated Mana Martinez via majority decision (29-26, 28-27, 28-28)
  • Tabatha Ricci defeated Jessica Penne via submission (armbar), Round 2 – 2:14
  • Farid Basharat defeated Da’mon Blackshear via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
  • Loik Radzhabov defeated Esteban Ribovics via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

