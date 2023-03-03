UFC 285 Official Weigh-in Results and Video: Championship bouts set, two fights miss weight

HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 3, 2023
The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 285 fight card, including the four championship bout fighters, weighed in on Friday morning in Las Vegas. The first fighter is expected to step on the scales at Noon ET.

UFC 285 takes place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas headlined by the biggest return in MMA history. Former UFC light heavyweight. champion Jon Jones returns to take on Ciryl Gane in the fight card’s main event for the vacant heavyweight title. Gane weighed in at 247.5 while Jones came in at 248.

In the co-main event, women’s flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko faces streaking Alexa Grasso for the 125-pound championship. Both women tipped the scale at 124.5 pounds.

Two fighters missed weight on Friday. Main card fighter Geoff Neal came in four pounds heavy for his welterweight bout against Shavkat Rakhmonov. On the preliminary card, Leomana Martinez weighed one pound heavy for his bantamweight bout against Cameron Saaiman.

UFC 285 Live Weigh-in Video

UFC 285 Official Weigh-in Results

Main card

  • Jon Jones (248) vs. Ciryl Gane (247.5)
  • Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Alexa Grasso (124.5)
  • Geoff Neal (175)* vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (171)
  • Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Jalin Turner (155.5)
  • Bo Nickal (185.5) vs. Jamie Pickett (186)

Preliminary card

  • Cody Garbrandt (136) vs. Trevin Jones (135)
  • Derek Brunson (185.5) vs. Dricus du Plessis (185)
  • Viviane Araujo (126) vs. Amanda Ribas (126)
  • Julian Marquez (186) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (185)

Early prelims

  • Ian Garry (171) vs. Kenan Song (171)
  • Cameron Saaiman (135) vs. Leomana Martinez (137)*
  • Jessica Penne (116) vs. Tabatha Ricci (115.5)
  • Da’Mon Blackshear (136) vs. Farid Basharat (136)
  • Esteban Ribovics (156) vs. Loik Radzhabov (155.5)

    *missed weight

