HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones UFC 285 Pre fight Press Conference MMAWeekly

featuredUFC fans welcome Jon Jones back with raucous cheers | VIDEO

Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane UFC 285 Pre fight Press Conference

featuredUFC 285: Jones vs. Gane Press Conference Face-Offs | VIDEO

featuredUFC 285: Jones vs. Gane Press Conference Video

UFC President Dana White

featuredUFC President Dana White absolutely believes in ring rust

UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane Press Conference Face-Offs | VIDEO

March 2, 2023
NoNo Comments

Following Thursday’s UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane Pre-Fight Press Conference, the four fighters competing in championship bouts faced off with their opponents, as did the rest of the main card.

UFC 285 takes place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas headlined by the biggest return in MMA history. Former UFC light heavyweight. champion Jon Jones returns to take on Ciryl Gane in the fight card’s main event for the vacant heavyweight title.

In the co-main event, women’s flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko faces streaking Alexa Grasso for the 125-pound championship.

UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane Press Conference Video

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker