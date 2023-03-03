UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane Press Conference Face-Offs | VIDEO

Following Thursday’s UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane Pre-Fight Press Conference, the four fighters competing in championship bouts faced off with their opponents, as did the rest of the main card.

UFC 285 takes place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas headlined by the biggest return in MMA history. Former UFC light heavyweight. champion Jon Jones returns to take on Ciryl Gane in the fight card’s main event for the vacant heavyweight title.

In the co-main event, women’s flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko faces streaking Alexa Grasso for the 125-pound championship.

UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane Press Conference Video