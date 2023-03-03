UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

The UFC 285 fighters officially weighed in on Friday morning, but the ceremonial weigh-in is just about the fans in attendance in Las Vegas for the fights.

UFC 285 takes place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas headlined by the biggest return in MMA history. Former UFC light heavyweight. champion Jon Jones returns to take on Ciryl Gane in the fight card’s main event for the vacant heavyweight title.

In the co-main event, women’s flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko faces streaking Alexa Grasso for the 125-pound championship.

UFC 285 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video