UFC 285: Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane Weighing In | VIDEO

March 3, 2023
Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane weighed in on Friday in Las Vegas making their UFC 285 main event bout for the vacant heavyweight championship official.

The bout will be Jones’ return to the octagon after a three years break from competition to prepare to fight for the heavyweight title. He’ll do that tomorrow. See how he and Gane looked on the scales during the UFC 285 Official Weigh-in. Gane tipped the scale at 247.5 pounds while Jones came in at 248.

