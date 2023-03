UFC 285 highlights video: Jon Jones vs Cyril Gane

Watch the UFC 285 highlights video and recap from Saturday’s UFC 285 main event between Jon Jones and Cyril Gane.

UFC 285 took place on Saturday, March 4, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Paulo Costa rips UFC after news of Robert Whittaker UFC 284 fight ‘stop being petty’

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)