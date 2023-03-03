UFC 285 Embedded, Episode 4: ‘They’re just glad to be here’

On episode 4 of UFC 285 Embedded, Jon Jones gets lined up pre-fight. Geoff Neal, Shavkat Rakhmonov and Bo Nickal prep at the PI. Ciryl Gane readies for GOATness. Boxer Gervonta Davis and tight end David Njoku join Jones to train. UFC 285 is on Saturday, March 4.

UFC 285 takes place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas headlined by the biggest return in MMA history. Former UFC light heavyweight. champion Jon Jones returns to take on Ciryl Ganein the fight card’s main event for the vacant heavyweight title.

In the co-main event, women’s flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko faces streaking Alexa Grasso for the 125-pound championship.

