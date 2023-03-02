HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 285 Embedded, Episode 3: Jon Jones went entire fight camp without a mouthpiece

March 1, 2023
NoNo Comments

On the third episode of UFC 285 Embedded, Jon Jones does one last workout at his home gym. Ciryl Gane hits a heavy bag. Champ Valentina Shevchenko inspires matching tattoos. Geoff Neal preps to stop a hype train. Athletes including Ian Machado Garry and Alexa Grasso arrive in Las Vegas. UFC 285 is on Saturday, March 4.

UFC 285 takes place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas headlined by the biggest return in MMA history. Former UFC light heavyweight. champion Jon Jones returns to take on Ciryl Gane in the fight card’s main event for the vacant heavyweight title.

