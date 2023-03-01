UFC 285 Embedded, Episode 2: ‘I like my odds in a chess match’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 1, 2023
On the second episode of UFC 285 Embedded, Ciryl Gane enjoys the great outdoors, Jon Jones studies his opponent. Geoff Neal pushes himself at the PI., and champ Valentina Shevchenko wraps up a global training camp. UFC 285 is on Saturday, March 4.

UFC 285 takes place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas headlined by the biggest return in MMA history. Former UFC light heavyweight. champion Jon Jones returns to take on Ciryl Gane in the fight card’s main event for the vacant heavyweight title.

