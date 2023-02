UFC 285 Embedded, Episode 1: Jon Jones has worked three years for heavyweight debut

During episode 1 of UFC 285 Embedded, Ciryl Gane stretches his jet lag away. Jon Jones trains for deep waters and recounts his previous wins. Both former champions have their sights set on heavyweight gold. UFC 285 is on Saturday, March 4.

In the co-main event, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko takes on Alexa Grasso for the 125-pound championship.