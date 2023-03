UFC 285 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video: Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso Face-Off

The UFC 285 co-main event fighters, flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso weighed in for the public during the event’s ceremonial weigh-in on Friday and went face-to-face afterward.

Shevchenko puts her title on the line once again in the co-main event against Grasso. Check out their face-off.

