UFC 284: Volkanovski vs. Makhachev Official Weigh-in Results: Two fighters miss weight

February 10, 2023
The athletes will officially weigh-in for Saturday’s UFC 284 event, including Alexander Volkanovski, Islam Makhachev and champion hopefuls Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett.

UFC 284 takes place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia and features two championship bouts. Lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev and former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski meet for the 155-pound championship and to settle the top pound-for-round ranking.

In the co-main event, No. 2 ranked featherweight Yair Rodriguez takes on No. 5 ranked Josh Emmett for the vacant 145-pound championship.

Two fighters missed weight during the weigh-ins, Kleydson Rodrigues. He missed his flyweight bout with Shannon Ross. The fight will continue but Rodrigues was fined 20 percent of his fight purse. Zubaira Tukhugov came in a pound and a half heavy for his lightweight bout against Brenner.

UFC 284 Official Weigh-in Live Video Stream

UFC 284 Official Weigh-in Results

  • (c) Islam Makhachev (155) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (154.5)
  • Yair Rodríguez (145) vs. Josh Emmett (145)
  • Jack Della Maddalena (171) vs. Randy Brown (171)
  • Justin Tafa (266) vs. Parker Porter (264)
  • Jimmy Crute (204.5) vs. Alonzo Menifield (206)

Preliminary card

  • Tyson Pedro (206) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (206)
  • Joshua Culibao (146) vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan (146)
  • Shannon Ross (125.5) vs. Kleydson Rodrigues (127)*
  • Melsik Baghdasaryan (146) vs. Josh Culibao (146)
  • Jamie Mullarkey (155) vs. Francisco Prado (154.5)

Early preliminary card

  • Jack Jenkins (145.5) vs. Don Shainis (146)
  • Loma Lookboonmee (115.5) vs. Elise Reed (115.5)
  • Shane Young (145.5) vs. Blake Bilder (146)
  • Zubaira Tukhugov (157.5) vs. Elves Brenner (155.5)

