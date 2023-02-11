UFC 284 Live Results: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski

UFC 284 results begin at 6 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT on Saturday, February, 11, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Click on the fight below in the UFC 284 Live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC 284 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

UFC 284 is headlined by a lightweight title bout between champion Islam Makhachev and former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovksi. Volkanovski is the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world and relinquished his 155 pound world championship to move up and fight Makhachev for the lightweight championship. Makhachev wants that pound-for-pound ranking.

With Volkanovski vacating the 145-pound championship, in the co-main event No. 2 ranked Yair Rodríguez will face No. 5 ranked Josh Emmett for the vacant 145-pound crown.

How to Watch UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV

Preliminary card beings at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV

UFC 284 Live Results

Main card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV):

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Jair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett

Randy Brown vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+):

Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskus

Joshua Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Kleydson Rodrigues vs. Shannon Ross

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado

Early Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+):