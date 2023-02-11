UFC 284 Live Results: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski

UFC 284 results begin at 6 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT on Saturday, February, 11, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Click on the fight below in the UFC 284 Live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC 284 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.
UFC 284 is headlined by a lightweight title bout between champion Islam Makhachev and former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovksi. Volkanovski is the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world and relinquished his 155 pound world championship to move up and fight Makhachev for the lightweight championship. Makhachev wants that pound-for-pound ranking.
With Volkanovski vacating the 145-pound championship, in the co-main event No. 2 ranked Yair Rodríguez will face No. 5 ranked Josh Emmett for the vacant 145-pound crown.
How to Watch UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski
- Main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV
- Preliminary card beings at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV
UFC 284 Fight Card & Live Results
Main card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV):
- Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski
- Jair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett
- Randy Brown vs. Jack Della Maddalena
- Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter
- Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield
Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+):
- Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskus
- Joshua Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
- Kleydson Rodrigues vs. Shannon Ross
- Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado
Early Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+):
- Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis
- Loma Lookboonme vs. Elise Reed
- Blake Bilder vs. Shane Young
- Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brenner