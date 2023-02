UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs. Alex Volkanovski press conference | Video

UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs. Alex Volkanovski is just days away and six of the main card fighters appeared at the official pre-fight press conference in Perth, Australia.

Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski, Yair Rodríguez, Josh Emmett, Jack Della Maddalena, and Randy Brown all appeared alongside Jon Anik to pump the fans up for Saturday night.