UFC 284 highlights video: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski

Watch the UFC 284 highlights video and recap from Saturday’s UFC 284 main event between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

Islam Makhachev stated loud and clear, “I am the best fighter in the world.”

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski entered the bout ranked No. 1 in the pound-for-pound rankings while Makhachev was ranked No. 2. It was a close decision win, but Makhachev did defeat the top ranked P4P fighter in the world.

UFC 284 took place on Sunday, February 12, at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

