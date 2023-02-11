UFC 284: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Islam Makhachev Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

On Friday night, the athletes competing on the UFC 284 fight card participated in the ceremonial weigh-in including Alexander Volkanovski, Islam Makhachev, Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett.

UFC 284 takes place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia and features two championship bouts. Lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev and former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski meet for the 155-pound championship and to settle the top pound-for-round ranking.

In the co-main event, No. 2 ranked featherweight Yair Rodriguez takes on No. 5 ranked Josh Emmett for the vacant 145-pound championship.

