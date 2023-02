UFC 284 Ceremonial Weigh-in Face-Off Video: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Islam Makhachev

What the main event fighters, Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev face-off following Friday’s UFC 284 Ceremonial Weigh-in on Friday in Perth, Australia.

In the co-main event, No. 2 ranked featherweight Yair Rodriguez takes on No. 5 ranked Josh Emmett for the vacant 145-pound championship.

