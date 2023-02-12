UFC 284 Bonuses: An easy pick for ‘Fight of the Night’

Following the UFC 284 event on Saturday in Perth, Australia, UFC officials announced the recipients of the performance-based bonuses. To no surprise, the main event between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski earned Fight of the Night. The other two bonus award winners were Yair Rodriguez and Jack Della Maddalena.

Fight Of The Night: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski

The hype leading up to a fight between pound-for-pound No. 1 and No. 2, Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev absolutely lived up it to expectations.

The UFC lightweight champion defended his championship in a hard-fought battle where Makhachev displayed his striking against the pressure of Volkanovski. This fight was no doubt the biggest test of Makhachev’s UFC career and proved that Volkanovski can hang with the best lightweight in the world.

The five-round displayed big moments for each fighter, but Makhachev was able to inflict more damage and control Volkanovski more throughout the 25 minutes. Makhachev’s first title defense was a close one, but it also came against the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter – no more.

It will be interesting to see what’s next for Makhachev and Volkanovski but fight fans will definitely like to see this one again.

Performance Of The Night Bonuses

Performance Of The Night: Yair Rodriguez

What a moment for Yair Rodriguez.

The journey has had tons of ups and downs for “Pantera”, but this moment will be something he can always look back on with the upmost pride. Rodriguez not only accepted the interim UFC featherweight title but he absolutely showed out against Josh Emmett.

Rodriguez is truly 1-of-1 and he showcased his unique style in the second round, combining dynamic strikes and unorthodox movements on his way to hurting Emmett. Rodriguez threw a flying knee that nearly connected flush. That flying knee allowed Emmett to get some top control, which Rodriguez turned into a triangle choke submission victory.

It was just the third triangle choke submission win in UFC championship fight history and it sets up the featherweight division for an exciting title fight between Rodriguez and incumbent champion Volkanovski.

Performance Of The Night: Jack Della Maddalena

If you didn’t think Jack Della Maddalena was the real deal, you better now.

The Perth native completely met every hope and expectation of the 14,000+ Aussie faithful by handling his biggest test yet with flying colors. Della Maddalena’s step-up in competition came against Randy Brown, which had fight fans on the edge of their seat. Della Maddalena dropped Brown and then locked up a quick rear-naked choke submission to earn his fourth UFC first-round finish in four fights.

The 26-year-old welterweight is ready for a massive fight at 170-pounds and UFC brass will have to give a big ranked fight next time we see him walk to the Octagon.

UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski Attendance, Records and Gate

Attendance: 14,124 (sold out)

Gross Total Revenue: AUS $5,911,598 / USD $4,083,141

Highest grossing event for any arena in Australia

Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski UFC 284 Official Scorecard