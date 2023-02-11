HOT OFF THE WIRE

UFC 284: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Islam Makhachev Official Weigh-ins

February 10, 2023
The athletes completing on the UFC 284 fight card officially weighed in Friday, including the main event fighters Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev.

UFC 284 takes place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia and features two championship bouts. Lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev and former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski meet for the 155-pound championship and to settle the top pound-for-round ranking. 

In the co-main event, No. 2 ranked featherweight Yair Rodriguez takes on No. 5 ranked Josh Emmett for the vacant 145-pound championship.

