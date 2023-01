UFC 283: Title Fight Face-Offs | Media Day Video

The four fighters competing in the two title fights that headline UFC 283 on Saturday: Glover Teixeira, Jamahal Hill, Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno, faced off at Wednesday’s media day.

Former titleholder Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill heading the fight card for the vacant light heavyweight championship. In the co-main event, flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and interim titleholder Brandon Moreno will meet for the fourth time in a title unification bout.

Jon Jones ‘guarantees’ at least two more fights