UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill Official Weigh-In Results

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 283 pay-per-view fight card in Rio de Janeiro officially weighed in on Friday morning in Brazil.

UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill takes place at Jeunesse Arena and is headlined by two world title bouts. In the main event former champion Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill will fight for the vacant light heavyweight title. In the co-main event, two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and interim champion Brandon Moreno will meet for the fourth time in a title unification bout.

UFC 283 Live Weigh-In Show

UFC 283 Official Weigh-In Results

Main card

Glover Teixeira (205) vs. Jamahal Hill (204.5)

Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Brandon Moreno (125)

Gilbert Burns (170) vs. Neil Magny (171)

Jessica Andrade (125) vs. Lauren Murphy (125.5)

Paul Craig (205) vs. Johnny Walker (205)

Preliminary card

Mauricio Rua (205) vs. Ihor Potieria (205)

Brunno Ferreira (185) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (186)

Thiago Moises (155.5) vs. Melquizael Costa (155)

Mounir Lazzez (170.5) vs. Gabriel Bonfim (171)

Early prelims