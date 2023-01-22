UFC 283 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE
featuredGlover Teixeira announces retirement following UFC 283 loss

featuredUFC 283: Jamahal Hill batters Glover Teixeira to win light heavyweight title

featuredUFC 283: Brandon Moreno secures title again after doctor stoppage over Deiveson Figueiredo

featured‘Shogun’ Rua loses by TKO in final UFC bout

January 22, 2023
Following UFC 283, tune in to the Post-Fight Press Conference to hear the athletes and UFC President Dana White take questions from the media.

UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill took place at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The event was headlined by two world title bouts. In the main event former champion Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill fought for the vacant light heavyweight title. In the co-main event, two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and interim champion Brandon Moreno met for the fourth time in a title unification bout. 

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 283 Live Results: Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill

