UFC 283 official weigh-ins: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno | VIDEO

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno weigh-in for UFC 283.
Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno weigh in for their UFC 283 co-main event and the fourth fight between the two flyweights.
UFC 283 full weigh-in results:
UFC 283 full weigh-in results:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
- Glover Teixeira (205) vs. Jamahal Hill (204.5) – for vacant light heavyweight title
- Champ Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Brandon Moreno (125) – for flyweight title
- Gilbert Burns (170) vs. Neil Magny (171)
- Jessica Andrade (125) vs. Lauren Murphy (125.5)
- Paul Craig (205) vs. Johnny Walker (205)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ABC, 8 p.m. ET)
- Ihor Potieria (205) vs. Mauricio Rua (205)
- Brunno Ferreira (185) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (186)
- Melquizael Costa (155) vs. Thiago Moises (155.5)
- Gabriel Bonfim (171) vs. Mounir Lazzez (170.5)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
- Shamil Abdurakhimov (263) vs. Jailton Almeida (232)
- Luan Lacerda (136) vs. Cody Stamann (135)
- Ismael Bonfim (156) vs. Terrance McKinney (156)
- Warlley Alves (171) vs. Nicolas Dalby (170)
- Zarah Fairn (146) vs. Josiane Nunes (145.5)
- Daniel Marcos (136) vs. Saimon Oliveira (136)