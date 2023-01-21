UFC 283 Live Results: Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill

UFC 283 live results begin at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, January 21, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Click on the fight below in the UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.
The UFC 283 fight card is headlined by a championship doubleheader. The vacant light heavyweight championship and the men’s flyweight championships are on the line.
How to Watch UFC 283: Texeira vs. Hill
- UFC 283 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View
- UFC 283 prelims start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+, ABC, and ESPN
- UFC 283 early prelims start time: 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on ESPN+
UFC 283 Live Results
UFC 283 Live Results & Fight Card
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
- Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill – for vacant light heavyweight title
- Champ Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno – for flyweight title
- Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny
- Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy
- Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker
PRELIMINARY CARD (ABC, 8 p.m. ET)
- Ihor Potieria vs. Mauricio Rua
- Brunno Ferreira vs. Gregory Rodrigues
- Melquizael Costa vs. Thiago Moises
- Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)
- Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida
- Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann
- Ismael Bonfim vs. Terrance McKinney
- Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby
- Zarah Fairn vs. Josiane Nunes
- Daniel Marcos vs. Saimon Oliveira