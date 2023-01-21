UFC 283 Live Results: Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill

UFC 283 live results begin at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, January 21, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Click on the fight below in the UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill results . In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The UFC 283 fight card is headlined by a championship doubleheader. The vacant light heavyweight championship and the men’s flyweight championships are on the line.

How to Watch UFC 2 83: Texeira vs. Hill

UFC 283 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

UFC 2 83 prelims start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+ , ABC, and ESPN

, ABC, and ESPN UFC 2 83 early prelims start time: 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on ESPN+

NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time.

UFC 283 Live Results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill – for vacant light heavyweight title

Champ Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno – for flyweight title

Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny

Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy

Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker

PRELIMINARY CARD (ABC, 8 p.m. ET)

Ihor Potieria vs. Mauricio Rua

Brunno Ferreira vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Melquizael Costa vs. Thiago Moises

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)