UFC 283: Jamahal Hill batters Glover Teixeira to win light heavyweight title

Former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira and No. 7 ranked Jamahal Hill headlined UFC 283 on Saturday with the vacant 205-pound championship on the line.

Teixeira won the light heavyweight title by defeating Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267 in October 2021. In his first title defense he lost to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275 in June 2022. A rematch was scheduled for UFC 282 in December but Prochazka was forced out of the bout due to injury and Teixeira’s title shot vanished. Prochazka immediately vacated the championship.

Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev was pushed to the main event of UFC 282 with the vacant belt on the line. After the two fought to a split draw, leaving the title vacant, Teixeira found himself back in a championship match in his home country against Hill on Saturday.

Teixeira looked to get the fight to the ground several times in the opening round but Hill was having none of it. Hill delivered leg kicks and jabs. His right hand started finding a home and he mixed in knees and kicks to the body.

Teixeira pressured Hill in the second frame. Hill wobbled Teixeira with a high kick. He had Teixeira in a lot of trouble but Teixeira used head movement to survive along the cage. The Brazilian rallied back with a combination and a takedown. Teixeira delivered punches but Hill worked his way back to his feet. The two exchanged punches in the final seconds of the round.

Hill hurt Teixeira with a head kick again early in the third. Teixeira fell to the canvas and Hill delivered big punches and elbows. Teixeira’s face was wearing the damage. Hill opted to make Teixeira stand. Teixeira went on the offense once on his feet landing right hands. The round ended with Hill connecting with a combination.

Hill continued to damage Teixeira in the fourth. He landed another head kick and put together combinations. Through it all, Teixeira pressed forward. Hill connected with a series of strikes but Teixeira fired back. Hill began to brutalize Teixeira with knees, punches and uppercuts. Somehow Teixeira survived the round. Between rounds, Teixeira’s corner debated stopping the fight.

Teixeira secured a takedown in the opening seconds of the final round. He moved to side control as Hill tried to scramble free. Teixeira mounted Hill, but Hill quickly escaped. Hill secured a takedown of his own and let Teixeira to his feet with one minute remaining in the fight. He peppered Teixeira with jabs until the round ended.

Before the scorecards were read, Hill told Teixeira, “You’re the toughest motherf**ker I ever fought.” All three judges scored the fight Hill by unanimous decision. The scorecards read 50-44, 50-44, and 50-44.

UFC 283: Brandon Moreno secures title again after doctor stoppage over Deiveson Figueiredo